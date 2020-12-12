Three arrested for forcing Dalit boys to clean up excreta in Tamil Nadu’s Perambalur district

Google Maps image locates Sirukudal village in Tamil Nadu’s Perambalur district.

TIRUCHI

12 December 2020 01:52 IST

Police in Perambalur are on the look-out for three others.

Tension gripped Sirukudal village in Perambalur district on Friday after three minor boys belonging to the Scheduled Castes were forced to clean up their excreta from an open ground, allegedly by some caste Hindus. Three of the six accused were arrested.

In the morning, five Dalit boys, aged 13-15, defecated in an open site, being used as a playground by some caste Hindu youth. The land belongs to a nearby temple, the police said.

The youth allegedly asked them to remove the excreta, giving them gunny sacks and a spade.

As news spread, a group of Dalits blocked the village road. On information, a police team rushed to the spot.

Protesters continued their demonstration for over half-an-hour, demanding stringent action against the accused. They withdrew the protest on being assured that action would be taken.

The Maruvathur police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, against the six accused on a complaint from the mother of one of the boys.

Later, the police arrested R. Abinesh, 20, N. Silambarasan, 24, and S. Selvakumar, 23, and were on the look-out for the others. The youths were charged with rioting, uttering obscene words in a public place, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation. They were also charged with using filthy language against the Dalit boys and calling them by their caste name. The case would be investigated by an officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Perambalur Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban told The Hindu in the evening that the situation was under control and a police team had been deployed at Sirukudal.