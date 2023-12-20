ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for erecting illegal electric fence that killed a family in Kallakurichi

December 20, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Police said three members of a family were electrocuted when they came into contact with the illegal electric fence; the the fence owner had allegedly tried to destroy the evidence

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of the Tirukovilur police arrested three persons including a woman, for illegally erecting an electric fence that led to the death of three persons in Palangur a few days ago.

According to the police, the victims, identified as Radhakrishnan, 55, his wife Annapoorani, 45 and their son Santhosh Kumar, 27 had gone to their sugarcane field on Sunday, December 17, 2023. But when they did not return by nightfall, their relatives launched a search and found their bodies on the field.

Based on a complaint lodged by the relatives, the police registered a case. During their investigation, the police found that the deceased were electrocuted when they came into contact with an electric fence illegally erected by Ramamoorthy, 55 of Palangur village. Ramamoorthy had put up the electric fence to prevent wild boars from destroying his crops.

Ramamoorthy, who came to his farm on Monday, found the trio electrocuted. He allegedly removed the electric fence and tried to destroy the evidence. Based on his confession however, the police arrested Ramamoorthy, his wife Navammal, 45 and their son Thamaraiselvan, 28 on the night of Tuesday, December 19.

The trio were produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody.

