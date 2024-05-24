ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for chain snatching in Villupuram

Published - May 24, 2024 07:54 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Villupuram West police have arrested three persons from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi allegedly involved in chain snatching incidents from three different locations in Villupuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the complainant was walking near a temple in Villupuram town on April 6 when three unidentified persons snatched the gold chain she was wearing and fled the scene.

Based on a complaint, the police identified the culprits as N. Sathaf, 35, and A. Irfan, 42, of Uttar Pradesh and A. Alauddin, 27, of New Delhi. A special police team arrested the trio. During interrogation, the police found that the trio were involved in chain snatching incidents in Villupuram town.

They were brought to Villupuram on Thursday and remanded to custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US