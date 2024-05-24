GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three arrested for chain snatching in Villupuram

Published - May 24, 2024 07:54 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Villupuram West police have arrested three persons from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi allegedly involved in chain snatching incidents from three different locations in Villupuram.

Police said the complainant was walking near a temple in Villupuram town on April 6 when three unidentified persons snatched the gold chain she was wearing and fled the scene.

Based on a complaint, the police identified the culprits as N. Sathaf, 35, and A. Irfan, 42, of Uttar Pradesh and A. Alauddin, 27, of New Delhi. A special police team arrested the trio. During interrogation, the police found that the trio were involved in chain snatching incidents in Villupuram town.

They were brought to Villupuram on Thursday and remanded to custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.