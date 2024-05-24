Three arrested for chain snatching in Villupuram

The Villupuram West police have arrested three persons from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi allegedly involved in chain snatching incidents from three different locations in Villupuram.

Police said the complainant was walking near a temple in Villupuram town on April 6 when three unidentified persons snatched the gold chain she was wearing and fled the scene.

Based on a complaint, the police identified the culprits as N. Sathaf, 35, and A. Irfan, 42, of Uttar Pradesh and A. Alauddin, 27, of New Delhi. A special police team arrested the trio. During interrogation, the police found that the trio were involved in chain snatching incidents in Villupuram town.

They were brought to Villupuram on Thursday and remanded to custody.