Three arrested for burglary in Vellore town

Published - May 22, 2024 11:46 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Special teams formed by Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan nabbed the accused and recovered the stolen property. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons were arrested on Wednesday for stealing silver and electronic items from houses in Vellore town. Police said the arrested persons were identified as R. Suriya, 19, K. Selva, 19, and R. Santhosh, 24, all belonging to the Vellore town.

After several residents complained of burglary, N. Manivannan, Superintendent of Police in Vellore, ordered the formation of special teams to nab the accused. Accordingly, additional check posts were set up at intersections.

During vehicle checks, the police stopped Suriya, who was riding a two-wheeler along with Selva as the pillion rider. When the duo gave contradicting answers to their questions, it raised the police’s suspicion. They were also unable to produce valid documents for the two-wheeler. They were taken to the North Police station in Vellore.

Initial inquiries revealed that the trio used to steal electronic items like laptops, silver items and other gadgets from isolated houses in the outskirts of Vellore town. They would also steal two-wheelers from crowded places like markets and bus terminus. From the information given by Suriya and Selva, the police nabbed the third accused, Santhosh.

Cases have been registered and some of the stolen items like silver objects, laptops and two-wheelers were recovered from them. Further investigation is on, the police said.

