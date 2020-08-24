Three arrested for attacking pedestrian and snatching phone at Pattabiram

CHENNAI

Victim was walking back home after work

The police have arrested three persons on charges of attacking a man with a sharp weapon and robbing him of his mobile phone at Pattabiram on August 18.

According to the police, Aaron, 35, is a resident of Kamarajapuram in Pattabiram. He works in a private company. During the early hours of August 18, he alighted from the company bus and was walking back to his house when four people on two bikes attacked him and snatched his phone.

The CCTV footage, shows two youngsters getting down from the bike. One seems to be asking for his phone and taking out a knife from behind. Meanwhile, another stands behind Aaron and attacks him with a weapon.

The Pattabiram police have arrested three persons, including youngsters Karthik and Manoj.

Further investigation is on.