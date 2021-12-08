Three arrested by CCB for land grabbing

They were held in 2 separate cases

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested three persons on charges of land grabbing in two separate cases.

A. Ayyanar and N. Venkatachalam were arrested on charges of attempting to grab a land worth ₹10 crore. A CCB officer said a complaint was filed by M. Sathyaseelan, a resident of Malakanandapuram, stating that some persons were attempting to encroach on his vacant land, measuring nearly 73 cents, using forged documents. A special team traced the two accused who were involved in the land grabbing. They had planned to sell the land with a fake sale agreement, and planned to collect nearly ₹50 lakh.

In another case, the CCB police arrested B. Karthikeyan alias Karthik, 51, of Madambakkam, for illegally selling a land measuring 10 cents in S. Kolathur on Tuesday. The CCB filed a case based on the complaint from the land’s owner M. Anitha Mathews. They found the accused had sold the land, which was worth ₹2 crore, for ₹60 lakh. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.