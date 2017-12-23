Three apartments burgled in Ambattur

Burglars broke into three apartments at a residential complex in Ambattur late on Friday.
According to sources in the police, the burglars gained entry into the complex on Gnanamurthy Nagar First Cross Street. They entered three apartments by breaking open the doors when the families were out of town.
Three brothers, Jegan, Arun and Arumugam, working in private firms as engineers, are the owners of the houses. They had gone on a pilgrimage to Thirunallar. Neighbours noticed that the doors of the three apartments were broken open and informed the brothers.
Ambattur police personnel were alerted and reached the spot.
Articles in the bedrooms and cupboard were found scattered.
It is estimated that over 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen.
Forensic experts lifted fingerprints from the houses, and sniffer dogs were pressed into service.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor