Three apartments burgled in Ambattur

Burglars broke into three apartments at a residential complex in Ambattur late on Friday.

According to sources in the police, the burglars gained entry into the complex on Gnanamurthy Nagar First Cross Street. They entered three apartments by breaking open the doors when the families were out of town.

Three brothers, Jegan, Arun and Arumugam, working in private firms as engineers, are the owners of the houses. They had gone on a pilgrimage to Thirunallar. Neighbours noticed that the doors of the three apartments were broken open and informed the brothers.

Ambattur police personnel were alerted and reached the spot.

Articles in the bedrooms and cupboard were found scattered.

It is estimated that over 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen.

Forensic experts lifted fingerprints from the houses, and sniffer dogs were pressed into service.