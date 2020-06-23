Three accused in Udumalpet murder case released from prison

Following the Madras High Court order in the Udumalpet Shankar murder case, three accused were released from the Coimbatore Central Prison on Tuesday.

B. Chinnasamy, the prime accused, K. Dhanraj alias Tamil alias Stephen Dhanraj and M. Manikandan came out of the prison around 5.30 p.m., according to police sources. Members from a caste organisation greeted the three with shawls outside the prison gates.

The five assailants – P. Jagatheesan, M. Manikandan, P. Selvakumar, P. Kalaithamilvaanan alias Tamil alias Kalai and M. Mathan alias Michael – are at the Coimbatore Central Prison serving life imprisonment, sources said.

Mr. Chinnasamy was accused of hiring contract killers to murder V. Shankar on March 13, 2016, because the latter had married his daughter C. Kowsalya. Shankar was from a Scheduled Caste community while Mr. Chinnasamy belonged to an Other Backward Classes (OBC) caste. In December 2017, a trial court in Tiruppur awarded death sentence to Mr. Chinnasamy, life sentence to Mr. Dhanraj and five years of imprisonment to Mr. Manikandan. These sentences were set aside by the Madras High Court on Monday and it ordered that the three persons be released forthwith. The High Court commuted the death sentences of the five assailants to life imprisonment.

Demo in Tiruppur

The Untouchability Eradication Front staged a demonstration outside Tiruppur District Collectorate on Tuesday against the Madras High Court’s verdict. In a petition to Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, the members urged the State government to appeal against this verdict in the Supreme Court with strong evidences and formulate a law to prevent caste killings in the State.