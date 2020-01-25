Threats to Rajinikanth: Complaint filed against Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam cadre

A complaint was lodged with the city police seeking to initiate criminal action against a group of activists affiliated to the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) who allegedly issued death threats to actor Rajinikanth.
This complaint was submitted by Sinora P.S. Ashok, an advocate and an office-bearer of Rajini Makkal Mandram to the City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Friday evening. Mr. Ashok said the commissioner promised him that quick action would be taken on the complaint.
A complaint was submitted by Sinora P.S. Ashok, an advocate and an office-bearer of Rajini Makkal Mandram to the City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Friday evening. | File
The complaint alleged that there was protest by DVK cadre led by R. Umapathy at Semmozhi Poonga against Mr. Rajnikanth. At the protest meeting, the group openly threatened him in the presence of the media.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.