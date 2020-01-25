Tamil Nadu

Threats to Rajinikanth: Complaint filed against Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam cadre

At the protest meeting, the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam openly threatened Rajinikanth in the presence of the media. | File

At a protest meeting in Chennai, the group openly threatened the actor in the presence of the media

A complaint was lodged with the city police seeking to initiate criminal action against a group of activists affiliated to the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) who allegedly issued death threats to actor Rajinikanth.

This complaint was submitted by Sinora P.S. Ashok, an advocate and an office-bearer of Rajini Makkal Mandram to the City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Friday evening. Mr. Ashok said the commissioner promised him that quick action would be taken on the complaint.

A complaint was submitted by Sinora P.S. Ashok, an advocate and an office-bearer of Rajini Makkal Mandram to the City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Friday evening. | File

The complaint alleged that there was protest by DVK cadre led by R. Umapathy at Semmozhi Poonga against Mr. Rajnikanth. At the protest meeting, the group openly threatened him in the presence of the media.

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
