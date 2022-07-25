Thousands throng Tiruttani for Aadi Krithigai

Cars were not allowed up the hill shrine and devotees were able to climb up freely

Day two of the Theppothsavam at the Subramanyaswami temple in Tiruttani in the Tiruvallur district witnessed large crowds on Sunday as the utsava idols of Subramanyaswami and His consorts Sri Valli and Sri Devanai were taken around on a float in the Saravana Poigai tank.

On Saturday, day one of the festival and Aadi Krithikai, around four lakh devotees walked up the hill shrine — which is one of the Arupadaiveedus — or took one of the five special buses arranged for the same. The colourfully decked up float did three rounds on the first day and five on the second day. It will do seven rounds on the third day.

“Thirty men were deployed to remove the garlands disposed off in the Saravana Poigai by those carrying the Poo Kavadi. Cars were not allowed up the hill shrine and devotees, including those carrying Kavadi, were able to climb up freely. No fee was collected from those carrying Kavadi as in the past when ₹10 was collected per person,” said an official.

Annadhanam was arranged for all devotees. Prasadam, too, was distributed. Temporary toilets were arranged at 54 locations. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu said a very limited number of special passes were issued this time. “The number used to be 15,000, which came down to 1,000 passes for officials, the police and others on duty. We cleaned up Nallaan Kulam, another tank behind the temple. All routes were lit up, drinking water was provided all along the walkways and 10 mobile clinics were deployed. Facilities were created for 24-hour darshan, which happens during this festival,” he said.