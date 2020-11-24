Thousands of policemen deployed in coastal areas

Senior officers posted in 12 districts to supervise relief and rescue operations

Thousands of policemen, including commandos trained in disaster operations, have been deployed along the coastal areas as heavy rain lashed Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur and Cuddalore districts since Tuesday afternoon.

With meteorological experts warning that Cyclone Nivar, located 450 km southeast of Chennai, was likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy reviewed the deployment of manpower and infrastructure at the police headquarters. The cyclone is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on Wednesday evening with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph.

Mr. Tripathy said senior police officers were posted in 12 districts to supervise relief and rescue operations. A flood control room had been opened in the Marutham Complex to monitor the impact of the cyclone and transmit alerts to the officials concerned.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, the Coastal Security Group and the Special Task Force — armed with boats, rescue materials and public volunteers/divers — were deployed in coastal districts where flooding occurred in the past. A contingency plan was devised in coordination with the district administration to shift people living close to waterbodies or riverbeds to safety, police sources said.

M.S. Jaffar Sait, DGP/Director, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, who was camping in Mahabalipuram with a group of commandos, said Fire and Rescue Service personnel were patrolling flood-prone areas in the coastal districts and draining out stagnant water. “We are fully geared to meet any eventuality,” he said.

In Chennai, Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said policemen, trained by the State Disaster Response Force, were posted in all districts in the city. A special team was formed to monitor the flow into the Chembarapakkam lake and alert teams deployed along the Adyar river in the event of a water release. Sufficient numbers of boats and rescue equipment were kept ready, he said.

Flights delayed

At the Chennai airport, flights could not land or take off owing to heavy rain for more than an hour after 3 p.m. Police sources said landing/take-off commenced shortly before 5 p.m. after the water receded from the runway. President Ram Nath Kovind was expected to return here from Tirupathi around 6 p.m., the sources said.