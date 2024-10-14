Thousands of police personnel trained in disaster management deployed across T.N.

Thousands of police personnel trained in disaster management have been deployed in all districts as the State government prepares for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next couple of days.

After reviewing the preparedness of the force on Monday, Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal said the State Emergency Operations Centre and the District Emergency Operations Centre had been established, and they would function round the clock. About 20,900 police personnel trained in the Tamil Nadu Commando School had been deployed in 136 teams and sent to all districts. They would sensitise the people to the precautionary measures to be taken in the event of flooding.

Mr. Jiwal said several teams of the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force were deployed in Coimbatore and its adjacent districts. Three companies stationed at Avadi with sufficient relief and rescue materials would attend to calls in Chennai, Kancheepuram Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur, he said.

Police teams drawn from other units and equipped with disaster management materials were positioned at vulnerable locations such as low-lying areas and other places that had a history of flooding.

