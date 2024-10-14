Thousands of police personnel trained in disaster management deployed across T.N.

Thousands of police personnel trained in disaster management have been deployed in all districts as the Tamil Nadu government prepares to brace heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts of the State in the next couple of days.

After reviewing the preparedness of the force to the weather forecast on Monday, Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal said State Emergency Operations Centre and District Emergency Operations Centre had been established to function round-the-clock. About 20,900 police personnel trained in the Tamil Nadu Commando School were formed into 136 teams and sent to all districts. They would sensitise the people to the precautionary measures to be taken in the event of flooding.

Mr. Jiwal said several teams of the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force were deployed in Coimbatore and its adjacent districts. Three companies stationed at Avadi with sufficient relief and rescue materials would attend to calls in Chennai, Kancheepuram Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur.

Police teams drawn from other units and equipped with disaster management materials were positioned at vulnerable locations like low-lying areas and other places that had a history of flooding in the past.