Thousands of POCSO cases remain pending in T.N., demand builds for more special courts to hear them

April 15, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The pendency of cases filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act continues to increase in Tamil Nadu, with data indicating that 11 out of the 16 districts with special POCSO Courts have more than 300 cases each, pending, as of April 11.

In Madurai, the pendency is as high as 874 cases. Chennai has 688 cases pending, Salem has 671 cases and Villupuram has 655 cases pending.

The Supreme Court, in 2019, had specified that districts where there are more than 100 cases under the POCSO Act warrant the setting up of one exclusive POCSO court, and if there are more than 300 cases, two exclusive courts need to be set up. None of these 12 districts in T.N. however, have more than one special court, despite the high number of cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, the Tamil Nadu government had announced that special POCSO courts would also be set up in Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Theni and Tiruvallur along with an additional court in Tirunelveli to handle the high number of pending cases. Two years later, these courts remain on paper.

In the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly last week, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi Leader M.H. Jawahirullah had asked if the government would set up more special courts to ensure the speedy trial of cases. Law Minister S. Regupathy had then mentioned that the government had issued orders for setting up four more courts. Among these four districts, Dindigul and Theni have over 250 cases pending and Tiruvallur has 306 cases pending.

In six other districts: Tirupattur, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Mayiladuthurai, Kancheepuram and Kallakurichi, there are no special POCSO courts or designated Mahila courts to hear POCSO cases which has meant that the cases from these districts are being tried in courts in neighbouring districts.

“If someone from a remote corner of Tenkasi for instance, has to go to Tirunelveli for case hearings, there’s great hardship involved. The economic costs, which include travel, time spent, the adjournments and delays -- all of these need to be taken into consideration,” said Nalini, a volunteer from the Tulir Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse, an organisation based in Chennai. “Apart from the child and their family, the other stakeholders of the criminal justice system including the police, medical professionals and officials from the child protection system are also impacted,” she added.

Concerns were also raised about the move in 2022 to transfer ‘Non-Serious’ cases under the POCSO Act, in 16 districts which have special courts, to the Mahila or fast track courts, and additional POCSO courts there. A child rights activist pointed out that procedures followed in exclusive POCSO courts as mandated by the POCSO Act, may not be implemented in Mahila courts. “The exclusive POCSO court in Chennai for instance, has a child witness deposition room and several other facilities which are not present in the Mahila Court. In an offence that has been considered ‘Non-Serious’, does this mean that the child does not warrant the procedures that the POCSO Act enshrines?” she asked.

U. Nirmala Rani, advocate and president, Legal Aid Centre for Women, Tamil Nadu, said that the government should work towards setting up the special POCSO courts in four districts where orders have already been passed, as well as in districts that have a high pendency of cases. “To match the sensitive provisions of the POCSO Act, we need corresponding sensitive mechanisms, which is exactly what the special POCSO courts aim to implement. Attention should especially be given to the newer districts as victims and their families here are having to travel to neighbouring districts to get cases heard,” she said.