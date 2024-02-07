Thousands of final-year arts & science college students across four T.N. districts get job offers through Naan Mudhalvan placement programme

February 07, 2024 12:36 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Thousands of students who are in their final year of arts & science courses in Krishnagiri, Salem, Ariyalur and Kallakuruchi regions have got job placements in top-notch firms through the Naan Mudhalvan Statewide Placement Programme 2024.

The Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, launched in March 2022, aims to equip about 10 lakh youth across the State annually with skills that will help them realise their talents for the benefit of the country.

In 2022-2023, during the same placement drive, over 1.19 lakh students were given job offers. Of these, 61,920 were from the engineering stream and 57,315 were from the arts & science streams. These students were placed at firms such as Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS) India Private Limited, Tech Mahindra, TVS Group of Companies, Fox Conn Hon Hai Technology, Pegatron India Private Limited, Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited, Sutherland Global Solutions and Accenture to name a few.

“This year, ever since the placement drive began (on January 29, 2024), we have already given offers to thousands of students in these four districts. All the students are from arts & science colleges. The placement drive will take place across all districts over the next two months in different phases,” said J. Innocent Divya, managing director of the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) during an interaction with The Hindu.

The hiring process for engineering students will begin this month. This year, the placement drive will be extended to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics too, Ms. Divya said.

Ms. Divya further said that the Naan Mudhalvan scheme does not stop with just giving skills to students. “We also connect them with industries and help them get jobs. And industries have heavily invested in the Naan Mudhalvan program in terms of giving internships, providing tailor-made curriculum and even providing problem statements for hackathons,” she noted.

Salary packages

Interestingly, last year the highest salary package that was offered during this placement drive was ₹40 lakh per annum, which is on a par with packages offered to students at some of the prominent educational institutions across the State.

It is learnt that this year, many firms from sectors including logistics, banking, insurance, healthcare, hospitality and tourism are participating in the placement drive. Many Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have also evinced interest in the placement drive.

To a query on the number of firms participating this year, Ms. Divya said: “This is an ongoing process. Some firms have already come on board while some will join in the coming weeks.”

At the placement drive that took place in Krishnagiri, around 2,999 candidates had registered. Of these, 1,591 showed up for the interviews. About 580 candidates/profiles have been selected and another 461 profiles have been shortlisted for the second round. The highest package offered here was ₹3.35 lakh per annum.

In Salem, 3,243 students had registered; 1,145 candidates attended the interview. A total of 425 students were selected and given on-the-spot offers. The highest package here was ₹2.4 lakh per annum.

Kallakuruchi district too, saw some offers being made. A total of 24 companies participated in the placement drive and 967 candidates were given on-the-spot offers here. The highest package given was ₹3 lakh per annum. Data shows that 3,129 candidates registered for placements at Kallakuruchi and 1,701 participated.

At the Ariyalur placement drive, 1,990 registered and 561 were present on the interview day. Around 50 candidates have been selected while 426 have been shortlisted.