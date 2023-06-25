Thousands of devotees witness car festival of Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram

June 25, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Thousands of devotees from Cuddalore and neighbouring districts witnessed the car procession of Sri Sabanayagar temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram, during the Aani Thirumanjanam festival, one of the major events, on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Five cars carrying the processional-cum-presiding deity Lord Nataraja and his consort Sivagamasundari, Lord Vinayaka, Lord Subramaniam, and Chandigeswar rolled out from the temple premises at around 7 a.m. The devotees pulled the cars through the town, covering the four car streets.

After the procession, Lord Nataraja and Goddess Sivagamasundari were brought to the 1,000-pillar mandapam at the temple where special pujas were performed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is one of the two important annual 10-day festivals when Lord Nataraja is taken out around the four car streets in the temple town, the other being ‘Arudra Darshan’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.