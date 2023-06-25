HamberMenu
Thousands of devotees witness car festival of Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram

This is one of the two important annual 10-day festivals when Lord Nataraja is taken out around the four car streets in the temple town, the other being ‘Arudra Darshan’

June 25, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees participating in the car festival of Sri Sabanayagar temple in Chidambaram on June 25, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Thousands of devotees from Cuddalore and neighbouring districts witnessed the car procession of Sri Sabanayagar temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram, during the Aani Thirumanjanam festival, one of the major events, on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Five cars carrying the processional-cum-presiding deity Lord Nataraja and his consort Sivagamasundari, Lord Vinayaka, Lord Subramaniam, and Chandigeswar rolled out from the temple premises at around 7 a.m. The devotees pulled the cars through the town, covering the four car streets.

After the procession, Lord Nataraja and Goddess Sivagamasundari were brought to the 1,000-pillar mandapam at the temple where special pujas were performed.

This is one of the two important annual 10-day festivals when Lord Nataraja is taken out around the four car streets in the temple town, the other being ‘Arudra Darshan’.

