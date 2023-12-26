Thousands of devotees witness car festival of Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram at Arudra Darshan festival

December 26, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Thousands of devotees from Cuddalore and neighbouring districts witnessed the car procession of the Sri Sabanayagar temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram, during the Arudra Darshan festival, on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Five cars carrying the processional-cum-presiding deity Lord Nataraja and his consort Sivagamasundari, Lord Vinayaka, Lord Subramaniam, and Chandigeswar, rolled out from the temple premises at around 6 a.m. The devotees pulled the cars through the town, covering the four car streets.

After the procession, Lord Nataraja and Goddess Sivagamasundari were brought to the 1,000-pillar mandapam at the temple where special pujas were performed.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, December 27, the penultimate day of the 10-day festivities, the sanctum sanctorum would be again opened for Arudra Darshan when the presiding deity, in a cosmic dance posture, would be taken out in a palanquin procession.

This is one of the two important annual 10-day festivals when Lord Nataraja is taken out around the four car streets in the temple town, the other being Aani Thirumanjanam.

The district administration has declared a local holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Cuddalore district on Wednesday in view of the festivities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.