Thousands of devotees witness car festival of Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram at Arudra Darshan festival

The devotees pulled five cars carrying the processional-cum-presiding deity Lord Nataraja, his consort Sivagamasundari and other deities through the town, covering the four car streets

December 26, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees pulling the temple cars of the Sri Sabanayagar temple in Chidambaram, as part of the Arudra Darshan festivities on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Devotees pulling the temple cars of the Sri Sabanayagar temple in Chidambaram, as part of the Arudra Darshan festivities on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thousands of devotees from Cuddalore and neighbouring districts witnessed the car procession of the Sri Sabanayagar temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram, during the Arudra Darshan festival, on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Five cars carrying the processional-cum-presiding deity Lord Nataraja and his consort Sivagamasundari, Lord Vinayaka, Lord Subramaniam, and Chandigeswar, rolled out from the temple premises at around 6 a.m. The devotees pulled the cars through the town, covering the four car streets.

After the procession, Lord Nataraja and Goddess Sivagamasundari were brought to the 1,000-pillar mandapam at the temple where special pujas were performed.

On Wednesday, December 27, the penultimate day of the 10-day festivities, the sanctum sanctorum would be again opened for Arudra Darshan when the presiding deity, in a cosmic dance posture, would be taken out in a palanquin procession.

This is one of the two important annual 10-day festivals when Lord Nataraja is taken out around the four car streets in the temple town, the other being Aani Thirumanjanam.

The district administration has declared a local holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Cuddalore district on Wednesday in view of the festivities.

