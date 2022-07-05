Thousands of devotees witness car festival of Natarajar temple in Chidambaram

Devotees participating in the car festival of Sri Sabanayagar temple in Chidambaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 05, 2022 12:41 IST

Aani Thirumanjanam festival under way at the temple

Thousands of devotees from Cuddalore and neighbouring districts witnessed the car procession of Sri Sabanayagar temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram, during the Aani Thirumanjanam festival, one of the major events, on Tuesday.

Five cars carrying the processional-cum-presiding deity Lord Nataraja and his consort Sivagamasundari, Lord Vinayaka, Lord Subramaniam, and Chandigeswar rolled out from the temple premises at around 7 a.m. The devotees pulled the cars through the town, covering the four streets.

After the procession, Lord Nataraja and goddess Sivagamasundari were brought to the 1,000-pillar mandapam at the temple where special pujas were performed.

This is one of the two important annual 10-day festivals when Lord Nataraja is taken out around the four car streets in the temple town, the other being ‘Arudra Darshan’.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Cuddalore district police for Aani Thirumanjanam. A huge posse of police personnel, led by Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, have been deployed for security.