Thousands block Hosur-Bengaluru Highway objecting to inspection of arena for bull race

February 02, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 12:07 pm IST - HOSUR

The Krishnagiri-Hosur-Bengaluru highway was blockaded by an irate crowd that swelled into thousands, agitating against the proposed inspection of an arena for a bull race or erudhu vidum vizha at Gobasandiram village, Uddanapalli near Hosur.

The inspection, order issued by the Hosur Sub-Collector to related line departments: Animal Husbandry, Medical Services, police, Revenue, TANGEDCO, and Fire Services, had cited a field inspection time of 8.30 am on Thursday to vet the arrangements promised by the organising committee of erudhu vidum vizha, which is a precondition for permission to be accorded by the State government.

Objecting to the inspection order, village residents, led by the organising committee members, soon descended onto the national highway blockading the stretch from 7.30 a.m. onwards. The protests soon turned violent, led by a mob of thousands, many drunk, pelting stones at government buses and also at police personnel who were unprepared for the swelling mob.

Speaking to The Hindu, an official said, the G.O granting permission arrived only at 7.30 p.m via email on Wednesday. As necessitated by permission guidelines, an inter-department team ought to visit the site to inspect the arrangements to ensure if they tally with the preconditions and commitments made by the organising committee. “We have agreed to grant permission even without inspecting because it has become a law and order issue now,” said an official source.

However, as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Collector and other officials were at the site. The crowd was continuing to block the highway. Following stone pelting by the mob, the police engaged water canons to disperse the crowds.