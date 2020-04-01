Though services are suspended, Chennai Metro continues to disinfect stations and trains

Chennai Metro Rail services may be suspended till 14 April, but all 32 stations in the 45 km network are disinfected every three days.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), ever since the lockdown in the last week of March, they have been regularly disinfecting the stations as a precautionary measure. “Though the stations are closed, we don’t want to take a chance and decided to continue with the cleaning of stations using a special chemical. The elevated stations are mostly open and hence, initially, we thought we would begin with them and then decided to extend it to all stations. Those cleaning the stations are protected with masks and gloves as well,” an official said.

This apart, the trains and coaches too are disinfected every four days once to contain the spread of COVID-19. “Eventually, at some point when we resume services, we have to make sure the stations and trains are clean; so, we decided to carry out this exercise periodically so that our commuters are not at risk. We have been using nearly 30 trains and all 30 are cleaned one after another at regular intervals,” he added.

Also, there are some vehicles still being parked at the stations. Some commuters who hold monthly passes for parking their vehicles in stations have still not taken them out, officials said. “We had given commuters two days time last month. If they still not removed the vehicle, they have to now contact the customer care and depending on the availability of staff at the station, they will be given time to take their vehicles from the station,” another official said.