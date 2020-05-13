Tamil Nadu

Those working beyond 8 hours will get double wages: Narayanasamy

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday clarified that the labour laws of the Union Territory stipulated only for eight hours of work but those working beyond that would be entitled to double wages.

In an audio message to reporters, the Chief Minister said that if anyone worked beyond eight hours the person was entitled to double wage.

The Labour Department had earlier issued a notification extending working hours to 12 hours to boost efficiency of industries reopening with reduced workforce following gradual lifting of lockdown regulations.

The Chief Minister said that the notification had clearly mentioned about the eligibility for double wages.

Meanwhile, the district administration had declared Arumparthapuram as a containment zone, after a person from the locality turned positive for COVID-19. The patient’s wife, children and 50 persons who had worked with him in a factory are under observation. The Health Department is now trying to find the source of infection, the Chief Minister said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 7:37:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/those-working-beyond-8-hours-will-get-double-wages-narayanasamy/article31575492.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY