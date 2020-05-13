Those working beyond 8 hours will get double wages: Narayanasamy

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday clarified that the labour laws of the Union Territory stipulated only for eight hours of work but those working beyond that would be entitled to double wages.

In an audio message to reporters, the Chief Minister said that if anyone worked beyond eight hours the person was entitled to double wage.

The Labour Department had earlier issued a notification extending working hours to 12 hours to boost efficiency of industries reopening with reduced workforce following gradual lifting of lockdown regulations.

The Chief Minister said that the notification had clearly mentioned about the eligibility for double wages.

Meanwhile, the district administration had declared Arumparthapuram as a containment zone, after a person from the locality turned positive for COVID-19. The patient’s wife, children and 50 persons who had worked with him in a factory are under observation. The Health Department is now trying to find the source of infection, the Chief Minister said.