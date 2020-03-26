Those who returned from foreign trips to be quarantined

All persons who returned from abroad after February 15, in addition to all those advised earlier, should remain under strict home or institutional quarantine for a period decided by health officials.

A notification issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam on Wednesday said persons violating rules for quarantine would be liable to face legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the State government has said that lists with details of about persons who returned from abroad had been provided to the respective District Collectors to ensure that the persons in question remained in self-quarantine.

Collectors informed

“Severe action would be taken against violators,” it said and added that officials should ensure that they remain in isolation in their respective homes. District Collectors have been instructed to ensure safety, security and essential supplies to such families.

“Violators would be dealt with severely, including imposing of fine and criminal proceedings would be initiated against them,” it added.

Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the IPC and other relevant sections would be invoked against violators.

The government officially extended the lockdown orders for 21 days with effect from March 25 (as opposed to month-end earlier). In case of funerals, a congregation of not more than 20 persons will be permitted during the lockdown period.

While hospitality services were suspended, it exempted hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which were accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, besides medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew.