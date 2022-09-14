‘Those who killed Gandhiji are questioning Rahul’s yatra’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Tuesday hit out at the BJP for criticising former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

“Those who are raising questions about the yatra are the ones who killed Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said the BJP was unable to answer the questions raised by Mr. Gandhi during his yatra, and was instead trying to divert people’s attention by playing politics. He said the BJP was unable to digest the people’s support for the yatra, and claimed that the BJP’s rule was already on shaky ground after Mr. Gandhi had covered just 100 km.

Mr. Alagiri wondered why the BJP government at the Centre had not reduced fuel prices even when international crude prices were on the wane.