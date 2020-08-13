Those who have recovered must be provided a certificate, says expert

‘It will help people get jobs, avoid second wave of infection’

With demand growing for the reopening of traditional markets, including the Koyambedu wholesale complex, and the resumption of economic activity, experts have suggested various measures and restrictions to avoid a second wave of COVID-19.

Issuing ‘COVID-19 recovered certificates’ to those who have recovered from the infection is among the suggestions to help people get jobs.

Abdul Ghafur, co-ordinator, Chennai Declaration on Antimicrobial Resistance and Consultant in Infectious Diseases Apollo Cancer Institute, said there had not been a large-scale reporting of cases of reinfection across the world. “There are only a few anecdotal reports of potential reinfection cases. The situation may change later. But it is not of serious concern now,” he said.

He suggested that the State government must consider giving immunity linked certificates to people who have recovered from COVID-19 and allow them to travel for work. These individuals are immune to reinfection for a considerable period.

Such workers, who have tested positive on RC-PCR test and recovered, could be employed at places like Koyambedu market after reopening to avoid any second wave of the infection.

The certificate could be issued with a validity of three to six months based on the details with the government. Antibody testing could also be done at government recognised laboratories, Dr. Ghafur said.

While it is essential to adhere to norms of physical distancing, masking and hand hygiene, this would be a scientific and additional strategy to avoid a second wave of infection for the time being, he said.

Dr. Ghafur has written to the Prime Minister on issuing of COVID-19 recovered certificate to alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic. He has recently written to the State health secretary on the issue and also plans to reach out to traders associations and seek their cooperation.