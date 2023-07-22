Those wearing ‘Tamil mask’ will not succeed, says Chief Minister Stalin

July 22, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said that some people wore the “Tamil mask” even though their actions were proven to be against Tamils and the Tamil language.

“They think that they can cheat the people. But their calculations will go wrong. They will be taught a fitting lesson not only by the people of Tamil Nadu, but also by the people of the country,” he said at the 42nd music festival of the Muthamizh Peravai in Chennai.

He presented various awards of the Peravai to musicians. Pattimandram speaker S. Raja received the Iyal Selvam award and singer S. Mahathi received the Isai Selvam award. Nagaswaram artiste Injikudi P. Ganesan received the Rajarathina award; Vazhuvoor S. Palaniappan, the Natya Selvam award; veena artiste Rajesh Vaidya, the Veena Selvam award; and thavil artiste Idumbavanam K.S. Kannan, the Thavil Selvam award.

Mr. Stalin requested the Peravai and its secretary Amirtham to institute an award in the name of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi to commemorate his birth centenary. “Normally, requests will be made to a Chief Minister. But here I request you to set up an award in the name of Kalaignar,” he said.

N. Ravi, Chairman, Kasturi and Sons Ltd., said the Tamil language and culture were enjoying a renaissance under the regime of Mr. Stalin. The eighth phase of the archaeological excavations in Keeladi had further pushed back the dating of the Sangam period, he added.