Those under nCoV watch must help us: Health Secretary

With over 1,300 persons who travelled from countries affected by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) under home quarantine in the State, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh on Thursday made an appeal to those under surveillance. “They should help us help them. They must ensure that they use masks, and approach us immediately if they develop the three symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing,” she said.

Dr. Rajesh said that all persons under surveillance were being contacted at least twice a day to check on their health status.

She stressed on the importance of personal hygiene and hand washing — before and after food and after visiting public places, and cough etiquette.

“Elderly persons, and those with co-morbid conditions such as severe diabetes and hypertension should take proper treatment and reduce going to public places,” she told reporters. She pointed out that nCoV had a mortality rate of 2%.

With four more persons, including two Chinese nationals, admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, a total of 11 persons are under observation for symptoms of nCoV in the State.

“We are waiting for the results of 13 throat, nasal swabs and blood samples that were sent for testing,” she added.

A second flight that brought Indians from China also included Tamil Nadu students who were in the quarantine facility, she said, adding that a Central team surveyed the State’s preparedness and expressed satisfaction. They stressed on continuing surveillance to prevent cases.

On availability of masks, she said N95 masks were meant only for doctors and those handling suspected persons. “We currently have a stock of 3,08,184 masks in various government hospitals in the State,” she said.

On Thursday, the department organised an orientation for private practitioners, private hospitals and members of Indian Medical Association. Dr. Rajesh added that they had already informed the protocol and guidelines.

During the orientation that was attended by 250 persons, information from World Health Organisation, guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and activities of the Tamil Nadu Health department were outlined, she added.