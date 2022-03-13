Those talking about divide between Aryans and Dravidian, ridicule us for saying only Tamils must rule T.N., says Seeman

He challenges DMK, AIADMK to contest against his party without ‘distributing money’

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Sunday sought to highlight what he termed ‘contradictory’ claims of Dravidian movement and the parties in Tamil Nadu.

Presiding over a NTK political conference ‘Vizhithezhu Tamizha’ in Chennai, he said, “They can speak about divide between Aryans and Dravidian. But if we say only Tamils should rule Tamil Nadu, they call us racists and fascists. This is absurd.”

Mr. Seeman was of the view that Dravidian stalwart Periyar should be accepted as a ‘Kannadiga’ and claimed that attempts to paint him as a ‘Tamil’ would have been resisted by himself. Often criticised for taking a racial view of contradictions in the society, Mr. Seeman said, “Our ideology is: My father is the one who gave birth to me. My leader should be the one who belongs to my own blood. The one who doesn’t understand my language cannot become my god. The one who doesn’t understand my pain cannot become my leader.”

Alleging that his party’s electoral gains are being suppressed, Mr. Seeman challenged the DMK and AIADMK to contest elections against NTK “without distributing money”. He also criticised the alleged strategy of the DMK cadre and their propaganda that a vote for NTK is a vote for BJP.