‘Those misusing govt. emblems will face action’

Police are empowered to initiate criminal proceedings: DGP

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has warned that criminal action will be initiated against those who misuse government emblems.

This warning was issued following a direction by the Madras High Court recently. The court said no former functionaries, including former Members of Parliament (MPs), former Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) retired officials of commissions or committees, public sector undertakings, banks, Panchayati Raj institutions, parishads, non-governmental organisations and universities, are authorised to use the symbols, emblems, stickers, flags and names of governments and government institutions in their vehicles and buildings or on their letter pads. The court also directed the DGP to take action against the misuse of emblems and other symbols.

In a statement, the DGP said the police were empowered to take action against those who misused symbols and emblems, as per the provisions of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950; the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Rules, 1982; and the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005.

"As per government rules, no person other than those holding important posts/permitted officials is authorised to use the government emblems. Hence, former Ministers, former MLAs/MPs and retired judges/government officers should not use the symbols and emblems of the government in their vehicles or on letter pads or visiting cards," Mr. Sylendra Babu said.

He said the public can lodge a complaint if they spot any misuse, and the police will take criminal action. He also asked police officers to take action against those who use government stickers on number plates or other parts of their vehicles without authorisation.