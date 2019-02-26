Those involved in Jayalalithaa’s death will go behind bars: Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M.K. Stalin on Monday said those involved in the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa would find themselves behind bars if his party was voted to power.

Speaking at a gram sabha meeting at Melakootudangadu in Ottapidaram constituency, he said updates regarding the health of former DMK president M. Karunanidhi was given twice every day, while the health status of the AIADMK leader was shrouded in mystery during her hospitalisation.

He slammed Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for not responding to allegations about his involvement in the murder of five persons in the Kodanad case. Mr. Stalin said the government had killed 13 persons in the anti-Sterlite agitation in a planned manner. The DMK had been stressing policy decision against the industry, but the government did not seem to be interested.

The recommendations of retired High Court judge M.S. Janarthanam would be implemented and demands of Devendra Kula Vellalar community would be fulfilled. “The current government has discarded the committee’s findings. But the DMK will pass a Government Order to fulfil their demands,” he said.

Women who attended the gram sabha meeting put forth a number of issues like lack of road facilities, drinking water, lack of revolving funds for self-help groups, irregular supply at fair price shops, among others.

Speaking about water issues, Mr. Stalin said the DMK implemented the Hogenakkal, Vellore and Ramanathapuram combined water schemes when he was the Minister of Local Administration. The schemes helped in bringing down water-borne diseases caused by consumption of contaminated drinking water.

A number of schemes such as old age pension and disbursement of revolving funds to SHGs, launched by fromer Chief Minister Karunanidhi, were not being implemented properly by the current regime, he added.

Earlier, he visited the family of Subramaniyan, the CRPF jawan who was killed in Pulwama attack, at Savalaperi, and consoled his family. He gave a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh to the family members. In the evening, he also participated a gram sabha meeting at Vembar in Vilathikulam constituency. MP Kanimozhi, former Ministers I. Periyasamy, K.N. Nehru and Anitha R. Radhakrishnan were present.