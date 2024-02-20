Those in power in T.N. do not have the heart for caste census, says Dr. Ramadoss

February 20, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday questioned whether the DMK government was serious about social justice being ‘one of its seven dreams’ as it claimed in the Budget presentation and whether it would conduct a socio-economic caste wise census.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that winds of social justice had resulted in Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana deciding to conduct the caste census. Jharkand government is the sixth State to have taken a decision to conduct one.

“However, there is a social justice drought in Tamil Nadu. The reason being that people who are in power in Tamil Nadu do not have the heart for it,” he said.