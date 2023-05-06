Those differentiating between people due to caste, religion, arrogance will not understand Dravidian Model: Stalin

May 06, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said that those who differentiated between people because of “caste, religion, power and arrogance,” will not understand what the ‘Dravidian Model’ of governance is.

While Mr. Stalin did not explicitly refer to the Tamil Nadu Governor, his comments came in the backdrop of Governor R.N. Ravi’s recent criticism that the ‘Dravidian Model’, being projected by the present government, was a political slogan and an expired ideology that was against the idea of one India.

Addressing a government function organised in Chennai to mark the completion of two years of the present government, Mr. Stalin said there was no need to worry about “those in positions unrelated to the people”. He said the wise people of Tamil Nadu, who brought the DMK to power with the hope of bringing a [new] dawn to the State, would clearly understand what the ‘Dravidian Model’ is.

“The face of this government is not power, but love; not arrogance, but democracy; not ornamentation, but simplicity; not totalitarianism, but equality; not sanatana, but social justice,” he said. “That is why it is criticised by a few, loved by many,” he added.

The CM said there was no need for him to answer those who question what the ‘Dravidian Model’ was, as the happiness and smiles of the people of Tamil Nadu were answering that question. “I am functioning with the objective that it is sufficient if we perform our duties,” he said. He said while the Tirukkural said “Pirapokkum ella uyirkkum (All are born equal),” the ‘Dravidian Model’ stood for “Ellarukkum ellam (Everything for everyone)”.

‘Everyone in T.N. has benefitted’

Listing out the various initiatives launched since the DMK came to power, Mr. Stalin said, as the government stepped into its third year, everyone in Tamil Nadu has benefitted in some way under the present government functioning as per the ‘Dravidian Model’.

Citing a few instances such as the sanctioning of pension for a widow in Madhavaram who could not get the assistance during the previous government, Mr. Stalin said his happiness was the happiness seen in such people when their needs were being met. He said the government was functioning as per his assurance on becoming the Chief Minister that the government will be for everyone and not just for those who voted for the DMK.

Mr. Stalin said the government has “brought in a dawn in Tamil Nadu, which had been reeling in darkness” by changing the financial situation in which the previous government left the State. He added that the government was doing everything that ought to be done to safeguard the State’s rights from the Union government. He said he would continue to work as “one among the people” to fulfil all the promises made, and make Tamil Nadu the best in the country.

The CM launched the distribution of orders for old age pensions for one lakh people, apart from distributing orders and certificates respectively for the beneficiaries of the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ and ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ schemes. He also released a souvenir titled ‘Eedilla aatchi, eerandey saatchi (Matchless rule, two years is proof)‘, showcasing government’s achievements and a collection of his announcements and speeches in the Assembly. He also inaugurated a photo exhibition.