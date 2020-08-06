Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi–Bengaluru flight from August 8

After a gap of four months, private airliner Indigo will resume its service in Thoothukudi–Bengaluru sector, which was suspended in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, on Saturday. According to Thoothukudi Airport Director N. Subramanian, the flight will leave Bengaluru at 7.20 a.m. on Saturday and land at Thoothukudi airport at 9 a.m.

In the return direction, it will leave Thoothukudi at 9.20 a.m. and land at Bengaluru at 11 a.m. This service would be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Mr. Subramanian said.

