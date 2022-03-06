Tamil Nadu

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust renamed

THOOTHUKUDI

The V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust would, hence forth, be renamed as V O Chidambaranar Port Authority. According to a press release issued here on Sunday, it would be governed under the Major Port Authorities Act 2021. Following a notification published in the Gazette of India on January 31, 2022, the VOC Port Trust has been renamed and would be known as VOC Port Authority, the note added.


