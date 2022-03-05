CM to lay stone for Furniture Park at SIPCOT estate

THOOTHUKUDI

Chief Minister M K Stalin will arrive here on Sunday evening and participate in a few functions, including laying foundation stone for the Furniture Park, which would come up on a sprawling 1,152 acres in SIPCOT complex at an estimated cost of ₹ 1,000 crore.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Minister Geetha Jeevan said that the CM would arrive here by road from Madurai. In the evening, he would unveil the life-size bronze statue of the late leader M Karunanidhi at the “Kalaingnar Arangu” auditorium built by the DMK party unit.

The CM would present ‘porkizhi’ awards to the DMK functionaries on the occasion and also greet the elected councillors to the Urban Local Bodies in the district.

Mr Stalin would inaugurate a 22 mw solar power facility installed at the SPIC complex on Monday. Followed by this, he would lay the foundation stone for the furniture park, the minister said and added that around noon, he would leave for Kanniyakumari district.

Later, the CM would reach Madurai by road from Kanniyakumari and depart to Chennai by a scheduled airline at 8.30 p.m.