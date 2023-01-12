ADVERTISEMENT

Thoothukudi should become a transhipment hub, says Thangam Thennarasu

January 12, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Chennai

‘Sethusamudram project is important for the economic development of the State’

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu addressing the media. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Reiterating the need for implementing the Sethusamudram project, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday told the Assembly that Thoothukudi Port should become a transhipment hub to handle bulk of cargo.

Speaking on the resolution urging the Centre to implement the Sethusamudram project, he said at present cargo trade was happening only in Colombo port. “We are attracting a lot of industrial investments. But investors and exporters are particular about converting Thoothukudi into a transhipment hub,” the Minister added.

Recalling the 2,000-year-old maritime history of Tamils and how the price of pearls from Korkai port remained a challenge to the economy of Roman empire, Mr.Thennarasu said in modern times sea trade should flourish and the Sethusamudram project was important for the economic development of the State.

“A great project was shelved and now a favourite climate has been created for its revival. The Chief Minister has set the ball in motion and he will win the cup,” he said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

