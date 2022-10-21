Thoothukudi police firing | Charges framed against 3 revenue officials

Without any order from their higher-ups, the officials moved to another area where the police opened fire on the fateful day, says Aruna Jagadeesan Commission report

The Hindu Bureau THOOTHUKUDI
October 22, 2022 00:46 IST

Police burst tear gas shells to disperse anti-Sterlite protesters marching towards Thoothukudi District Collectorate on May 22, 2018. File | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Charges have been framed against three revenue officials following the recommendation of the report of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry in connection with the police firing at anti-Sterlite protestors in Thoothukudi in May 2018.

The Commission, which probed the firing incident, asked the government to initiate action against a few police and revenue officials.

Also Read
﻿Thoothukudi police firing | DSP, three constables suspended

Charges have been framed under Rule 17(b) of Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules against then Divisional Excise Officer Chandran, then Deputy Tahsildar Sekar and then Zonal Deputy Tahsildar Kannan, who had given orders for police firing to control the mob on May 22, 2018.

Without any order from their higher-ups, the officials had moved to another area where the police opened fire on the fateful day, the Commission said.

As per the report, Sekar was in-charge of Terespuram, Lions Town and Fatima Nagar [all fishermen-concentrated areas], Chandran was in-charge of SAV School Grounds near the Old Bus-Stand, and Kannan had to be monitoring Madathur and the District Pollution Control Board Office.

However, they moved to other areas to give the firing orders.

