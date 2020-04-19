Thoothukudi hospital gets COVID-19 testing lab

Minister for Information ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju inaugurated Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction laboratory at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

Established on an outlay of ₹80 lakh to test 70 samples a day, the facility will ensure analysis of blood and throat swab samples taken from COVID-19 suspects within six hours against the 24 hours it took when the samples were sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. The lab will be manned by two doctors and four lab technicians on turn basis.

Though 1,347 persons were screened in Thoothukudi district, only 26 tested positive for COVID- 19, the minister said.

Earlier, the minister handed over COVID-19 relief of ₹1,000 to 185 third genders and rice and dhal to conservancy workers. He received 1,250 kg of rice and cheque for ₹ 2 lakh from representatives of SPIC for procuring mattresses for the Thoothukudi hospital.

Collector Sandeep Nanduri, Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan, Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan, Dean Thiruvasagamani, Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani and MLAs were present.

Meanwhile, Corporation officials sealed six saloons as they were opened on Saturday in violation of the lockdown.