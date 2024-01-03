Thoothukudi firing: T.N. govt outlines action taken on Justice Aruna Jagadeesan panel recommendations

January 03, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday outlined the actions taken or being taken against certain police officers and other officials in connection with the police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi in 2018, in which 13 persons were killed.

Based on the recommendations of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry, “departmental action” had been initiated against 17 police personnel, according to a release. They include IPS officers Shailesh Kumar Yadav and Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar; and others, including P. Mahendran and Lingathirumaran and two inspectors. Besides, sanction had been accorded to register a criminal case against an Inspector of Police, a Sub Inspector and a Head Constable. Departmental action had been initiated against a Sub Inspector, two Grade-II Police Constables and a Grade-I Police Constable and a constable, it said, adding that three Grade-I Police Constables were placed under suspension.

Based on the recommendations of the commission’s final report, departmental action had been initiated against the then Thoothukudi Collector and three officials of the Revenue Department, it added.

As for the 38 cases initially registered against protesters and eventually withdrawn, orders have been issued to give ‘No Objection’ certificates to the protesters for their higher studies and employment, it said.

The Tamil Nadu government had also increased by ₹5 lakh each the solatium to the families of those killed in the firing.

A total of ₹65 lakh was granted from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, and ₹93 lakh was granted to 93 people who took part in the protests and were arrested. Barring those cases in which the investigation was transferred to the CBI, the 38 cases that were registered against the protesters have been withdrawn. As one of the protesters, Bharathwaj, died in Palayamkottai prison, a solatium of ₹5 lakh was granted to his mother, it added.