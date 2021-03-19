Thoothukudi firing | Commission premises safer than ‘Annaaththae’ sets, counsel tells Rajinikanth

THOOTHUKUDI

19 March 2021 18:23 IST

Actor Rajinikanth can appear before the Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission for deposition without the fear of getting contracted COVID-19 as the Commission’s premises is safer that the sets of Annaaththae for which the shooting is now going on, counsel for the Commission Arul Vadivel has said.

Speaking to reporters in Thoothukudi on Friday, Mr. Arul Vadivel, after the 26th sitting of the Commission probing the killing of 13 persons in police firing in the anti-Sterlite protest, said Mr. Rajinikanth, citing various reasons, did not appear before the Commission. He was summoned to appear in February 2020 and January 2021 for his comments that he had credible evidence to prove that the anti-socials infiltrated the protest led to police firing.

“It is an in-camera proceeding in the presence of five persons including the counsels and it is not like the sets of Annaaththae where there would be large gathering. Hence, the Commission’s premises is safer than Annaaththae sets,” Mr. Arul Vadivel said.

Mr. Arul Vadivel informed that the Commission would probe the police personnel deployed at the protest venue and also at the Collectorate when the firing took place.

During the Commission’s 26th sitting, 31 of the 45 persons summoned were questioned.