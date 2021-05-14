Thoothukudi firing: CoI submits interim report

The Commission of Inquiry, led by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan that was constituted by the Tamil Nadu government to probe the police firing and killing of civilians protesting against Sterlite’s copper smelter in Thoothukudi in May 2018, submitted its interim report to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday.

Ms. Jagadeesan submitted the interim report to Mr. Stalin in the presence of Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu.

Soon after the incident on May 22, 2018, the then AIADMK government constituted the Commission of Inquiry under Ms. Jagadeesan. The terms of reference of the Commission of Inquiry were to inquire into the causes and circumstances leading to the opening of fire resulting in death and injuries to persons on May 22, 2018, in Thoothukudi arising out of law and order disturbances, including damage to public and private properties.

It was to determine whether appropriate force was used as warranted by the circumstances and whether all prescribed procedures were observed before the opening of fire and it was to ascertain whether there was any excess on the part of police officers and if so, to suggest action to be taken.

The panel was also to recommend suitable measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.