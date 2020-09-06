Thoothukudi district administration establishes exclusive milk producers cooperative society for transgenders

THOOTHUKUDI

06 September 2020 14:43 IST

In a first of its kind, the district administration here has established an “integrated residential-cum-livelihood centre for empowerment of transgenders”.

Seven departments including the Revenue, Skill Development, Animal Husbandry, Cooperatives and Rural Development and among others have been instrumental in giving a shape to the unique project, said District Collector Sandeep Nanduri. “The final trials are now under way and stage is set for the launch within about a week,” he added.

Very soon, the project would become functional, revenue officials said and added that the district administration has given a new meaning to 30 transgenders and established an exclusive milk producers cooperative society in the name of “Manthithope Transgenders' Milk Producers' Coop Society.”

“The objective of the project was to make the transgenders self-reliant and ensure they have a sustainable income,” said Project Director (District Rural Development Agency) Thanapathi. With contributions from each of the beneficiaries, from the business houses in the district and under the Corporate Social Responsibility, the project has been completed.

When the project gets going shortly, the members would be able to supply 300 litres of milk to the Aavin. “This is just a beginning...we will be a role model to other communities as well,” Grace Banu, a transgender and head of the team told The Hindu on Sunday and added that sustainable income would give recognition to us in the society. Through this initiative, the much needed empowerment has been achieved.

Thanking the Collector Mr. Nanduri for his initiatives and his team, the beneficiaries also said that they had undergone training with the support from the Skill Development Department. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other limitations, the encouragement we had from the field level staff in each department gave us a fillip. We are truly inspired. We are hopeful of achieving greater heights," they remarked.

Block Development Officer G Manickavasagan said that the two acre complex at Manthithope near Kovilpatti in the district has basic infrastructure in place. Each member has been given a house site patta. The milch animals have been purchased by them through loans from financial institution. In the first batch, they have bought 30 milch animals. Both in the morning and evening, the Aavin made arrangements to pick up the produce from their doorsteps to their chilling plant.

The Mines department has laid the road. The cow shed has come up under the guidance of the Animal Husbandry officials, who have given training to them. Under the Chief Minister's Green House initiative, the community would also have a solar power facility.

Each dwelling, measuring about 300 square feet, has been completed at a cost of about Rs 2.75 lakh with contributions from different stake holders. It is a team work, was how the officials summed up. With the transgenders having formed themselves as a society, they would be the first in the country under the format of a registered body as per the Act, the officials said.

“Each one of us are proud to be associated with the project. Being the first in the state or the nation, it gives us more pride. It is a result of our hard work for almost a year now. To achieve this point, it is a milestone in our lives. In the next 100 days, you can see a sea change...” Ms. Grace Banu, summed up.

The Collector said that the next project in pipeline for the transgender community was to manufacture paper plates. The district has also plans for the differently-abled community, who have already evinced interest in coming together. Building institutions would bring in organised growth and ensure a level playing field for such people in the society, he added.