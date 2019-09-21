Thoothukudi: CBI submits report to HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday submitted to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in a sealed cover, the status report on the investigation into the Thoothukudi firing incident that left 13 people protesting against Sterlite Copper, dead.

The investigating agency said that there were two cases. One against the police and the other against the protesters. The FIR had been registered against both the erring officials and protesters. The court was informed that chargesheet will now be filed.

Taking cognisance of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani adjourned the hearing to next week. The court said that it would go through the report submitted by the CBI and subsequently take up the case for hearing.

The court had transferred the investigation to the CBI from the CB-CID while observing that several questions had been raised over the incident.

In 2018, at least 13 people died in police firing during protests against Sterlite Copper on May 22 and 23.