ADVERTISEMENT

Thoothukudi ammonia leak: Minister instructs officials to monitor chemical factories

Published - September 03, 2024 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of the recent ammonia gas leak in Thoothukudi, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan on Tuesday instructed officials to monitor factories using ammonia, chlorine, and other chemicals.

Directing officials to establish offices for the District Environmental Engineers in Manali and Ennore, the Minister told them to ensure that the tanker lorries did not illegally discharge sewage water.

Chairing a meeting at the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board office in Chennai, Mr. Meyyanathan instructed officials to cancel the licence of those vehicles that illegally dumped sewage water in unauthorised areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US