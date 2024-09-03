GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thoothukudi ammonia leak: Minister instructs officials to monitor chemical factories

Published - September 03, 2024 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of the recent ammonia gas leak in Thoothukudi, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan on Tuesday instructed officials to monitor factories using ammonia, chlorine, and other chemicals.

Directing officials to establish offices for the District Environmental Engineers in Manali and Ennore, the Minister told them to ensure that the tanker lorries did not illegally discharge sewage water.

Chairing a meeting at the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board office in Chennai, Mr. Meyyanathan instructed officials to cancel the licence of those vehicles that illegally dumped sewage water in unauthorised areas.

