T.N. Budget 2024 | ‘Tholkudi’ to upgrade basic amenities in tribal habitations with ₹1,000 crore

February 20, 2024 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced the ‘Tholkudi’ scheme, aimed at upgrading the amenities in tribal habitations and improving the living standards on an outlay of ₹1,000 crore. Under this scheme, roads, potable water, street lights and permanent houses will be provided in tribal settlements, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said in the Assembly.

He said the Iyothee Thass Pandithar Habitation Development Scheme would be implemented at a cost of ₹230 crore in the next year to create amenities and bring about a holistic socio-economic development in Adi Dravidar habitations in urban and rural areas.

“Under this scheme, 120 community halls with facilities for marriage, indoor sports and training will be constructed at a cost of ₹100 crore for the benefit of Adi Dravidar and tribal communities,” he said.

Mr. Thennarasu said a scheme would be implemented at a cost of ₹5 crore for 1,000 tribal youths to get skilled in the latest industrial techniques. They will be given accommodation and the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation will spearhead the scheme.

He said an allocation of ₹50 crore would be earmarked in the coming year to implement the ‘CM Arise’ scheme, through which entrepreneurs could avail themselves of loans of up to ₹10 lakh with a 35% interest subsidy. In the Budget Estimates, ₹3,706 crore was allocated for the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, he said.

