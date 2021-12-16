Tholkappia Poonga opened to public

CHENNAI

16 December 2021 02:31 IST

Members of the public will be allowed to walk inside the Tholkappia Poonga during specific timings on payment of a fee. For registration, the application forms can be downloaded from www. chennairivers.gov.in or can be obtained from the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust office on Raja Annamalai Puram.

Walkers will be allowed between 6.30 a.m. and 8 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m., an official release said. For details, contact Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust, ‘Tholkappia Poonga’ No. 6/103, Dr. D.G.S. Dinakaran Salai, Raja Annamalai Puram, Chennai 600 028 (ph: 044-24614523, 97865 58397 or 9840813321).

The State government had restored the 58-acre Adyar Creek and created an ecological park ‘Tholkappia Poonga’ under the aegis of the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust and the public is allowed to visit the Tholkappia Poonga on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to understand the significance of restoration and conservation of urban coastal wetlands eco-system.

Advertising

Advertising