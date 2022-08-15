This year, over 50% seats in engineering courses in Tamil Nadu will be in CSE, allied subjects

Of the 1,96,627 seats sanctioned till date in various engineering courses, CSE and its allied subjects have been allotted the most number of seats. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

This year, students aspiring for admission to BE/B.Tech courses in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and allied branches in Tamil Nadu will have more seats on offer as compared to other branches of engineering.

Over 42,000 seats are available in Computer Science and Engineering alone. The CSE programmes come with various combinations including artificial intelligence and cyber security. One institution will offer BE CSE degree programme in Tamil medium.

A similar trend is seen in subjects such as Information Technology and Electronics and Communication Engineering. A total of 31,173 seats in BE ECE are available in 385 colleges while B.Tech (Information Technology) will be offered in 207 colleges with 15,718 seats earmarked for the same.

At least 14,280 seats will be available in B Tech (AI and DS) in 201 colleges. B.Tech in AI and ML is being offered in 15 colleges with 1,380 sanctioned seats. As many as 25 colleges have on offer 1,020 seats in BE Robotics and Automation. Five college with 420 seats have on offer BE in Cyber Security. A college is offering a BE degree in Information Science and Engineering.

In contrast, the number of seats in mechanical and civil engineering (CE) is low. There are only around 26,600 seats in Mechanical Engineering (ME) and just around 15,000 seats in civil engineering. While some allied subjects have been added to ME, colleges have not opted to develop attractive combinations for CE.

The lopsidedness of this has not escaped engineering educators. While some faculty put the blame on the All India Council for Technical Education for sanctioning new courses and combinations under CSE, senior faculties are optimistic that the tide would turn for Mechanical and Civil Engineering sooner than later.